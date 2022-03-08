Woman slashed escaping knifepoint kidnapping attempt in Florida airport bathroom, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police said a man tried to kidnap a woman at the Orlando airport over the weekend and cut her hand, WESH reported.

The attempted kidnapping happened in a restroom near McCoy’s Bar & Grill at the Hyatt Regency inside the airport.

Police said the victim, a 30-year-old tourist, told them she was leaving the bathroom stall to wash her hands when a man appeared behind her.

The man was holding a knife and placed her in a chokehold and tried to drag her into another stall, police said.

The woman broke free and ran to a restaurant, where staff called for help. Police said her hand was cut during the struggle and she had a 3-inch laceration consistent with a knife wound.

Security officers were able to detain the suspect, 24-year-old, Damani Matthews, as he was leaving the restroom.

He was arrested for attempted kidnapping, attempted robbery and attempted battery with a weapon. He is being held in the Orange County Jail without bond.