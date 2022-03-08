Woman slashed escaping knifepoint kidnapping attempt in Florida airport bathroom, police say

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police said a man tried to kidnap a woman at the Orlando airport over the weekend and cut her hand, WESH reported.

The attempted kidnapping happened in a restroom near McCoy’s Bar & Grill at the Hyatt Regency inside the airport.

Police said the victim, a 30-year-old tourist, told them she was leaving the bathroom stall to wash her hands when a man appeared behind her.

The man was holding a knife and placed her in a chokehold and tried to drag her into another stall, police said.

The woman broke free and ran to a restaurant, where staff called for help. Police said her hand was cut during the struggle and she had a 3-inch laceration consistent with a knife wound.

Security officers were able to detain the suspect, 24-year-old, Damani Matthews, as he was leaving the restroom.

He was arrested for attempted kidnapping, attempted robbery and attempted battery with a weapon. He is being held in the Orange County Jail without bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Next Five

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss