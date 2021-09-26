Woman shot while driving on Florida Turnpike, troopers say

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A woman driving on the Florida Turnpike was shot by someone in another vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 24-year-old woman was in the right lane in Broward County on Saturday when a vehicle pulled up alongside her.

She told investigators she heard multiple gunshots. One of the bullets went through her left hand and into her right leg. Another bullet struck the woman’s front fender.

She was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The other vehicle continued driving south on the highway. Investigators don’t know the identities of the occupants.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss