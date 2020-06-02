Woman prays with Florida deputy during protest

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Broward Sheriff’s Office in South Florida shared a video of a woman praying with one of their deputies during protests Monday.

The video shows the apparent protester locked hands with the deputy as she delivers a verbal prayer.

“Protests give us an opportunity to start an important conversation that can lead us to greater understanding,” the sheriff’s office tweeted. “As a unified community, we accomplish more. Thank you to this young woman who prayed with our deputy for peace in our communities.”