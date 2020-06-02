1  of  2
Breaking News
Olympians show solidarity amid intense worldwide protests over George Floyd’s death Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Woman prays with Florida deputy during protest

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Broward Sheriff

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Broward Sheriff’s Office in South Florida shared a video of a woman praying with one of their deputies during protests Monday.

The video shows the apparent protester locked hands with the deputy as she delivers a verbal prayer.

“Protests give us an opportunity to start an important conversation that can lead us to greater understanding,” the sheriff’s office tweeted. “As a unified community, we accomplish more. Thank you to this young woman who prayed with our deputy for peace in our communities.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss