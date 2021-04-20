Naples woman offering ‘witchcraft’ services steals over $100,000 from victims

NAPLES, Fla. (WFLA/WBBH) – A woman in Naples reportedly stole from at least $100,000 from ten victims who thought thought they were paying for “spiritual services.”

The woman, who police told WBBH, goes by “Rosalia,” has not been found. The number listed on her advertisements has been disconnected.

The victims found the ads for service in free Hispanic newspapers, heard them on the radio and found flyers inside a laundromat.

Police said Rosalia told the victims they had “darkness inside them” and she “needed to fix it.”

The woman allegedly told one man she was taking his money to her office in Fort Myers to “clean it.”

Rosalia apparently told the man he had “darkness around him” and told him to take home three eggs and put them under his bed.

According to WBBH, he brought them back to her the next day, and when she opened them, one held blood, another, worms, and the third contained worms.

She has since cut off communication with her victims.

Police told WBBH they do not have a photograph of the woman who they said victimized ten people, but do offer a sketched image.

One person is out nearly $30,000 and others, nearly $10,000 per person.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naples police.