ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies are investigating after an “accidental” shooting in Orlando left one woman dead.

According to NBC Affiliate WESH, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched around 11:43 p.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting in the 10700 block of International Drive.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman who’d been shot. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

WESH reported that the shooting occurred inside a vehicle, and witnesses told OCSO that the shooting was “accidental.” Witnesses added that a gun discharged and struck the woman.

According to the news outlet, people involved in the shooting are cooperating with authorities. However, no one has been arrested or charged with a crime at this time.