Woman kidnapped at gunpoint in Florida, deputies looking for suspect

Florida

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: Escambia County Sheriff’s Office)

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said a young woman was kidnapped Thursday morning.

ECSO said Brianna Renae McGuire, 24, was kidnapped at gunpoint from a car on Norstum Drive around 7 a.m. deputies said one of the two kidnappers is believed to be 26-year-old Nicholas Jody Liberto.

The kidnappers appeared to be driving a red or orange Jeep Renegade.

A friend of McGuire told Nextstar’s WKRG the 24-year-old was staying at her home to get away from Liberto, her ex-boyfriend.

The woman said Liberto had come to her home for the past few days. Each time, the woman said she called law enforcement, but Liberto wasn’t arrested due to his compliance and leaving the property.

On Thursday, the woman said McGuire and one other friend were sitting in a parked car outside the home. She said that’s when Liberto and another man stormed them at gunpoint, pulling McGuire out of the car, and into the Jeep.

ECSO said Liberto and the other suspect are considered to be armed and dangerous. ECSO asked anyone who sees McGuire or Liberto to call 911. The public is warned not to approach Liberto.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Next Five

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss