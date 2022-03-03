Woman kidnapped at gunpoint in Florida, deputies looking for suspect

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said a young woman was kidnapped Thursday morning.

ECSO said Brianna Renae McGuire, 24, was kidnapped at gunpoint from a car on Norstum Drive around 7 a.m. deputies said one of the two kidnappers is believed to be 26-year-old Nicholas Jody Liberto.

The kidnappers appeared to be driving a red or orange Jeep Renegade.

A friend of McGuire told Nextstar’s WKRG the 24-year-old was staying at her home to get away from Liberto, her ex-boyfriend.

The woman said Liberto had come to her home for the past few days. Each time, the woman said she called law enforcement, but Liberto wasn’t arrested due to his compliance and leaving the property.

On Thursday, the woman said McGuire and one other friend were sitting in a parked car outside the home. She said that’s when Liberto and another man stormed them at gunpoint, pulling McGuire out of the car, and into the Jeep.

ECSO said Liberto and the other suspect are considered to be armed and dangerous. ECSO asked anyone who sees McGuire or Liberto to call 911. The public is warned not to approach Liberto.