TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman on a flight to Florida went on a profane tirade and caused the flight to return to the gate.

The woman was on an American Airlines flight from Dallas-Fort Worth to Orlando over the weekend when the disturbance was captured on video and uploaded to TikTok.

“There’s a reason why I’m getting the f*** off and everyone can either believe it or they can not believe it,” the woman said while walking to the front of the plane. “I don’t give two f****, but I am telling you right now, that m*********** back there is not real.”

Several of the passengers turned to the back of the plane to look.

“And you can sit on this plane and you can f****** die with them or not,” she said. “I’m not going to.”

American Airlines told WFLA in a statement that the flight returned to the gate due to the “disruptive customer.”

“The flight was met at the gate by local law enforcement and the customer was removed from the flight,” the airline said. “Safety and security are our top priorities, and we thank our customers for their understanding and our team members for their professionalism in managing a difficult situation.”

It’s unclear what led up to the disturbance.