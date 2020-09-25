Woman in Daytona Beach for son’s wedding in coma after being attacked during fight, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) – A woman visiting Daytona Beach for her son’s wedding is in critical condition after police say her husband and other members of the wedding party got caught in the middle of a fight.

Police said the fight had already started on Seabreeze Boulevard when the wedding party walked through the area.

Authorities believe the wedding party was trying to walk around the groups fighting and instead one among them was attacked. Police released surveillance video from that night, saying bars in the popular area had just closed as people went out into the streets.

The huge fight broke out in the intersection on the south side of Seabreeze Boulevard at Grandview Avenue.

The wedding party, coming from a business up the road, walked through, when authorities said a man attacked the mother.

Officials say the woman had nothing to do with what was going on and was just trying to get back to her hotel room.

Police say, though the surveillance video, they have doesn’t clearly show the fight or those involved, it does show a lot of people watching and many recording it.

Authorities say they are hoping a witness will come forward with information.

So far, police only know that the person who punched the victim is a white man, about 6 feet tall who ran from the scene and got into the passenger side of a white truck.

Authorities say the victim should have been at her son’s wedding the next day but is instead in a coma at Shands Hospital Gainesville.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: