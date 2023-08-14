TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An Orlando woman was forcibly kidnapped and shoved into a dog cage by four suspects, according to an arrest report.

Deputies responded to a call around 2:10 p.m. on Saturday regarding a woman in her 40s who knocked on a door begging for help and saying she had been held against her will and escaped.

Four suspects— Monica Reed, Damon Tromp, Kevin Holmes, and Cortez Jackson were arrested.

According to documents, all four suspects forcibly tied the victim’s hands together with a cord and forced her into a car while threatening her with a firearm.

They were able to obtain the woman’s address in regard to a personal stolen item. Reed allegedly struck the victim with the firearm, causing a laceration to her cheek.

When they arrived at Reed’s home, the victim’s hands, feet, and mouth were then duct taped, as she was forced into a dog cage in a backyard shed.

The victim only suffered minor injuries, according to the arrest report.

According to jail records, all four suspects are being held on no bond for kidnapping with intent to commit a felony. They are on a $5,000 bond for false imprisonment with a weapon.