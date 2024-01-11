TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman aboard the Margaritaville at Sea cruise ship is suing Classica Cruise Operator, which operated the cruise ship, after one of their bartenders allegedly raped and impregnated her, according to a lawsuit filed on Dec. 29.

The woman, from West Virginia, was on a trip with “her cabinmate, ‘H.B.,’ in May 2023. The cruise had set sail from the Port of Palm Beach in Florida and was headed to the Bahamas.

The lawsuit said that on May 5, the pair purchased alcohol at an onboard bar, charging the drinks to their cabin number. This also means the crewmembers at the bar had access to both their room number and their key.

Later in the night as the two slept in the room, the bartender, identified as 24-year-old Hoobesh Kumar Dookhy, entered their room and raped the woman, the lawsuit said.

According to NBC affiliate WPTV, an affidavit filed by an FBI agent back in May alleges that Dookhy didn’t return the woman’s key after she used it to pay for the drinks. The woman awoke to Dookhy sexually assaulting her and caressing her face.

That affidavit also said she tried to get Dookhy to leave, but he walked to “H.B.’s” bed and inappropriately touched her. He allegedly left but returned to commit further crimes.

The lawsuit said the woman fell pregnant and “was forced to terminate the pregnancy from which she then suffered serious complications.”

According to the lawsuit, the woman also suffered physical, emotional, and psychological pain from the incident. She has also undergone medical and mental health treatment and counseling.

The woman is seeking $75,000 in damages.

WPTV said in October, Dookhy pleaded guilty to abusive sexual contact against H.B. where he faces a maximum of two years in prison followed by a year of supervised release, according to court records. His sentencing is set for Jan. 30 where he could face a $250,000 fine.

Dookhy was being held at Miami’s Federal Detention Center but was released on Jan. 9, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.