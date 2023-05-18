(WFLA) — Police are searching for a woman who allegedly stole $600,000 worth of jewelry from a man she met at a Miami club.

Miami Police say the incident happened early Monday, May 8, after a man brought a woman back to his building on the 800 block of Northeast 1st Street after the two met at a club.

Police say the unidentified woman drugged the man’s drink and waited for him to fall asleep before she made off with over $600,000 in his jewelry.

Security camera video captured the two entering the building sometime before the woman left unaccompanied.

Anyone with information on the woman’s identity is asked to call the Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6030 or submit a tip via the CrimeStopper305 website.