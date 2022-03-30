ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) –A woman who was asked not to panhandle outside a Florida gas station on Wednesday is accused of returning to the store later that day and dousing a clerk with gasoline and then setting her on fire.

According to Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Circle K gas station at Massachusetts Avenue and North W Street near Brent Athletic Park in Brent, Florida.

Deputies tell WKRG, Betty Jean McFadden, 30, allegedly filled a canister with gas, went inside the store, and doused a clerk with gasoline before throwing lit matches at her until she caught fire.

A second clerk came up to help put the fire out and she got burned as well. Both clerks were taken to a hospital. One of the clerks is facing life-threatening injuries.

McFadden was arrested and will be charged with attempted murder.