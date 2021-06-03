Woman dies days after Miami-Dade mass shooting

MIAMI (WFLA) – A woman who was shot during a mass shooting outside of a Miami-Dade banquet hall has died, police said.

According to NBC Miami, Shaniqua Peterson is the third person who died as a result of Sunday’s shooting. Two other people have passed away and over 20 people were injured.

On Monday, police released a snippet from surveillance video that showed a white SUV driving into an alley at the strip mall housing the El Mula Banquet Hall in northwest Miami-Dade, near Hialeah. The video shows three people getting out of the vehicle, one gripping a handgun, while the other two carried what police described as “assault-style rifles.”

That’s when the gunmen sprayed bullets indiscriminately into the crowd, even though police said the assailants had specific targets in mind.

The SUV used in the shooting was later found Monday submerged in a canal about 8 miles east of the banquet hall. Police said the vehicle was reported stolen two weeks ago.

Businessman and TV personality Marcus Lemonis, star of “The Profit,” pledged $100,000 toward a reward fund to help authorities capture the suspects.