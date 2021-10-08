Man shoots woman, himself at Central Florida gun range, police say

Florida

by: WESH News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HOLLY HILL, Fla. (WESH) — A woman is dead and a man has been hospitalized after a shooting at a gun range in Central Florida.

Police say a man and woman walked into the Hot Shot Shooting Range around 5:15 p.m. Thursday where they rented a gun and firing lane.

According to officials, the man turned to the woman and shot her in the head before turning the gun on himself.

Police say the man was still alive following the shooting, but his condition has not been updated.

According to the Holly Hill police chief, the shooting appeared to be a mutually agreed upon suicide pact.

The identity of those involved has not been released.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, or you can visit https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat/.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss