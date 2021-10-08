Man shoots woman, himself at Central Florida gun range, police say

HOLLY HILL, Fla. (WESH) — A woman is dead and a man has been hospitalized after a shooting at a gun range in Central Florida.

Police say a man and woman walked into the Hot Shot Shooting Range around 5:15 p.m. Thursday where they rented a gun and firing lane.

According to officials, the man turned to the woman and shot her in the head before turning the gun on himself.

Police say the man was still alive following the shooting, but his condition has not been updated.

According to the Holly Hill police chief, the shooting appeared to be a mutually agreed upon suicide pact.

The identity of those involved has not been released.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, or you can visit https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat/.