TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman who claimed to be a “God from ancient Egypt” was arrested in Miami Beach Sunday after going on a spree hitting random people, throwing objects, and slamming tables, according to local news reports.

WPLG reported that 26-year-old Emily Lochten, of Boynton Beach, was seen by a witness stopping her car in traffic before screaming and slamming the hoods of random cars driving by.

The report said Lochten then parked her car and walked into a restaurant where she slammed tables and threw dishes and cups. Authorities said Lochten became “aggressive and hostile” toward officers when they attempted to arrest her.

At one point, authorities said Lochten screamed, “Don’t touch me!” and slapped the officer in the face as they attempted to place her under arrest. The officer reportedly tried to stun Lochten but was unsuccessful.

According to an arrest report, Lochten displayed “unusual strength” toward officers from what appeared to be the result of “an unknown substance.”

Several officers were required to successfully handcuff Lochten.

Afterward, the witness told authorities Lochten claimed she was related to the late rapper, Tupac Shakur, and was also “a God from ancient Egypt who could take on all of us.”

Lochten was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center to be medically cleared. She faces charges of battery on a police officer, resisting an officer with violence, assault on a police officer, disorderly conduct, and resisting an officer without violence.