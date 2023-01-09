MOUNT DORA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was charged with murder after a Mount Dora couple was killed in a senior living community on New Year’s Eve.

Vickie Williams, 50, was previously a person of interest in the case. She is now facing two charges of first-degree murder in the deaths of Darryl Getman, 83, and Sharon Getman, 80, WESH reported.

The news station reported that Williams had already been arrested on a vehicle theft charge in the case. The murder charges were introduced in an initial appearance with Lake County Judge Emily Curington.

Williams is being held on no bond.

Police said Williams was found driving the murdered couple’s car in Savannah, Georiga. She was booked into the Chatham County Jail on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

WESH reported that the Getmans were found dead on New Year’s Eve inside their home at the Waterman Village complex.

Investigators told the news station that Williams was escorted out of the Waterman Village around 3 p.m. Friday but she was spotted a little more than an hour later.

Police said they believe Williams knocked on a door and asked to use the shower around 11 p.m. Friday. That tenant hit the alarm button and the woman took off.

Security and police responded, but Gibson said the woman fled and grabbed a set of keys by the door that belonged to a mailbox and a car, but it was not the Getmans’ car keys.

Investigators said the Getmans’ car was seen driving around 2 a.m. Saturday but the couple wasn’t found until the afternoon.

Police told WESH that the elderly couple’s killings appear to be random.

According to WESH, Williams’ criminal record dates back to the 90s. Some of her past charges include robbery, theft and criminal trespassing.

Her next court date is scheduled for Jan. 30.