OCALA, Fla. (WFLA) — A United States Postal Service worker found a naked toddler with a bloody nose along a Florida road on Wednesday morning, the Ocala Police Department said.

Police said the mail worker called 911 when they spotted the toddler in the street.

Officers said the toddler had several scratches, a bruise near their right eye and a bloody nose. The child was also covered in sand.

The toddler was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

Officers said they started checking nearby homes to find out where the toddler came from. Police said they found a home with two doors left open.

Outside the home, police said they found dirty diapers, car seats in the yard and a baby stroller on the porch.

Officers said they suspected that the child lived at that home.

Police said they knocked on the door several times but they did not get a response. Fearing something could be wrong, the officers entered the home for a well-being check.

Police said the toddler’s parents and an infant were found sleeping.

The parents told officers that the toddler was being watched by Qualinda Robinson, 33, who also lives at the home. Robinson was not at the home when officers arrived, so they called her and she returned.

Robinson told officers that she texted the child’s mother earlier that morning that she was leaving the house to go to the store. Police said that when Robinson left, she failed to verify if the child would be taken care of.

“Due to Ms. Robinson’s negligence, the toddler was found in the street naked, with multiple scratches and a bloody nose,” police posted on Facebook.

Ocala police said that Robinson was charged with child neglect without great bodily harm. She was taken to the Marion County Jail.