Woman bitten by alligator in Florida Everglades

Florida

by: WPTV, NBC News Channel,

Posted: / Updated:

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (NBC/WPTV) – A woman was bitten by an alligator at a wildlife refuge Thursday morning in Florida.

According to WPTV, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the attack happened around 10:45 a.m. inside the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee Wildlife Refuge.

The victim was 31-year-old Kelsey Pollack who is an employee with the South Florida Water Management District, WPTV said.

According to Miranda Christian with WPTV, Pollack was going to a research site on Tree Island in the refuge and accidentally stepped on the gator. Pollack was wearing waders on which helped protected her leg.

Pollack is expected to be okay.

WPTV said FWC is investigating the situation and will not be removing the gator from the refuge.

