TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 61-year-old woman became “Florida’s newest millionaire” after she claimed a $1 million winning scratch-off ticket from the Florida Lottery.
Lottery officials said 61-year-old Deborah Robinson-Sparks, of Pensacola claimed her $1 million prize at the Lottery’s Pensacola District Office after playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game.
Robinson-Sparks chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
The $50 scratch-off game features a top prize of $25 million and the best odds to become an instant millionaire, according to the Florida Lottery’s website.
So far, one of two top-prize-winning scratch-off tickets has been paid out.
The odds of winning the top prize are 1-in-21,419,145 while the game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.
|Prize Amount
|Odds of Winning
|Total Prizes
|Prizes Remaining
|Prizes Paid
|$25,000,000
|1-in-21,419,145
|2
|1
|1
|$1,000,000
|1-in-267,739
|160
|75
|85
|$50,000
|1-in-142,794
|300
|143
|157
|$20,000
|1-in-19,953
|2,147
|1,043
|1,104
|$10,000
|1-in-20,037
|2,138
|1,042
|1,096
The Florida Lottery said Robinson-Sparks bought her winning ticket from the Walmart located at 501 North Navy Boulevard in Pensacola.
The retailer that sold the winning ticket will also receive a $2,000 bonus commission.