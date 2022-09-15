TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 61-year-old woman became “Florida’s newest millionaire” after she claimed a $1 million winning scratch-off ticket from the Florida Lottery.

Lottery officials said 61-year-old Deborah Robinson-Sparks, of Pensacola claimed her $1 million prize at the Lottery’s Pensacola District Office after playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game.

Robinson-Sparks chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

The $50 scratch-off game features a top prize of $25 million and the best odds to become an instant millionaire, according to the Florida Lottery’s website.

So far, one of two top-prize-winning scratch-off tickets has been paid out.

The odds of winning the top prize are 1-in-21,419,145 while the game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid $25,000,000 1-in-21,419,145 2 1 1 $1,000,000 1-in-267,739 160 75 85 $50,000 1-in-142,794 300 143 157 $20,000 1-in-19,953 2,147 1,043 1,104 $10,000 1-in-20,037 2,138 1,042 1,096 (Data via the Florida Lottery)

The Florida Lottery said Robinson-Sparks bought her winning ticket from the Walmart located at 501 North Navy Boulevard in Pensacola.

The retailer that sold the winning ticket will also receive a $2,000 bonus commission.