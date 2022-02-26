Woman attacked with machete at Florida Waffle House

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was attacked by a machete-wielding assailant at a Florida Waffle House Thursday, according to Daytona Beach police.

NBC affiliate WESH reported that officers were called to a stabbing at 4 a.m. that morning about a stabbing.

Surveillance video showed the man speak with several patrons before approaching the victim and speaking with her in a booth.

Officers said it was at this point, the man pulled out a machete and began hitting her multiple times. A witness said the victim screamed as this happened.

Police said the attacker walked out of the restaurant and left in a red SUV.

The victim survived and called 911, saying that she didn’t know who the man was, according to police.

