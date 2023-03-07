MARATHON, Fla. (WFLA) — A three-person “romantic interlude” ended in violence Monday, according to deputies in Florida.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said Steven Lopez, 31, of Marathon and Angela Viviana Velez Vazquez, 20, of Marathon were in bed with a woman when the couple and their guest got into a disagreement.

According to deputies, the argument turned violent when the couple struck the woman. The sheriff’s office said Lopex even threw a cinderblock through the victim’s rear car window.

Lopez was arrested on a charge of throwing a cinder block into an occupied conveyance while Velez Vazquez was charged with battery, deputies said. Nobody was seriously injured.