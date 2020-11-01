Woman arrested on Florida’s Turnpike with 44 lbs of marijuana in her trunk, FHP says

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman pulled over for speeding Wednesday on Florida’s Turnpike was found with 44 pounds of marijuana in her trunk, Florida Highway Patrol said.

A trooper monitoring traffic in Wildwood said Jessica Florento, 35, was caught going 90 mph in the 70 mph zone.

When the trooper approached Florento’s vehicle, he said he could smell a strong marijuana odor coming out of it. He soon discovered two large trash bags in the trunk with 42 sealed medical marijuana bags from California.

The combined weight of the weed was 44 pounds, FHP said. They also found over $11,000 in cash in Florento’s purse.

She was transported to the Sumter County Jail.

