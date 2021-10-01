Woman arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed 10-year-old Florida girl

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WFLA) – The Fort Pierce Police Department announced on Friday that a 22-year-old woman is under arrest for a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a 10-year-old girl last week.

Arianna Aleja Colon of Okeechobee turned herself in Friday afternoon at the St. Lucie County Jail for hitting Yaceny Rodriguez-Gonzalez, authorities said.

According to investigators, Rodriguez-Gonzalez was crossing the street at Skylark Drive and Oleander Avenue around 6:15 a.m. to get to her school bus, which was stopped with its red lights flashing and stop sign extended when she was hit.

“Since the tragedy, the Fort Pierce Police Department has worked tirelessly to collect the evidence necessary to charge Arianna Aleja Colon,” said Major Carlos Rodriguez on Friday. “This hits close to home for all of us.”

Colon has been charged with vehicular homicide and; leaving the scene of a crash involving the death of a human with a bond amount of $210,000.