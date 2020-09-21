Woman arrested in 1-year-old Central Florida boy’s hot car death

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) —A woman has been arrested and is facing aggravated manslaughter and child neglect charges after a 1-year-old Florida boy died after being left in a hot car for hours.

Orange County homicide detectives said they’ve arrested Dougkindra Chanel Wallace, 35, in connection with the Sept. 11 death of 1-year-old Jace Leslie.

Officials were called to the 5000 block of Indian Hill Road around 3:40 p.m. on Sept. 11.

When they arrived, officials found Jace Leslie dead inside of a vehicle, outside of a home used as a daycare.

According to authorities, Jace was supposed to be dropped off at the daycare by a caregiver, but the caregiver did not drop him off.

It was when the caregiver arrived to pick the boy up that he was found unresponsive in his car seat.

Officials said there is no connection between the boy’s death and the home daycare on Indian Hill Road.