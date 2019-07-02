Woman arrested for leaving 3 puppies in hot car, 2 dead

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Mississippi woman is facing animal cruelty charges after she left three puppies in a hot car ultimately killing two of them.

According to Orange County Sheriff’s Deputies Penelope Stanley, 54,  left the puppies in a parked car outside an Orange County hotel.

According to an arrest report, hotel guests called 911 around 9 a.m. after hearing the puppies barking and crying in an SUV with its windows cracked open.

Deputies said Gruff, a 6-month-old terrier mix is recovering. Unfortunately, Kiara a 3-month-old Shepard mix, and a 6-month-old Chihuahua named Minnie died.

Stanley told deputies she last checked on the puppies at 6:30 a.m. and that, at that time, they were fine.

Gruff is now being cared for by the Orange County Animal Services, the Sheriff’s Office said.

