Woman arrested after she calls police about a dead woman in her driveway

CORAL SPRINGS, Florida (CNN/WFLA) — A Florida woman who reported a dead body in her driveway has now been charged with killing the victim, police said.

According to the Coral Springs Police Department, Yvonne Serrano, 51, called 911 on Nov. 23 after she found the victim dead in her driveway.

After an investigation department detectives identified that Serrano was the one who shot Maya, according to the statement.

According to detectives, Serrano called 911 just before 6 a.m., after she had deleted Ring camera footage and washed her clothes.

Serrano is charged with tampering with physical evidence and murder in the second degree.