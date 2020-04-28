Woman accused of breaking goose eggs at Florida lake

Live Now
ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – A 55-year-old woman was arrested after police said she broke 16 goose eggs that were inside a nest at Lake Eola Park in Orlando.

Gayle Wessel was arrested on Sunday and charged with criminal mischief, according to an Orlando Police Department arrest report.

Officers were called to Lake Eola Park after somebody said they saw Wessel breaking eggs. When the officer arrived they found 16 broken eggs near the nest.

Wessel told police she broke the eggs because “she thought they were rotten and saw other ducks eating the eggs,” according to a police report.

A city volunteer who helps care for animals in the park said the eggs were goose eggs, and none of them were rotten. He also said the eggs were just about two weeks away from hatching, according to police.

