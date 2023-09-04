OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman and three children were killed in a crash Sunday evening after a 15-year-old driver ran a stop sign, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to NBC affiliate WESH, the crash happened just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Laurel Avenue and San Miguel Street.

Troopers told WESH that the 15-year-old driver ran the stop sign and struck the left side of an SUV driven by a 50-year-old Poinciana woman.

FHP said the SUV spun out of control and collided with a light pole after it was hit.

WOFL reported that the 50-year-old woman, an 11-year-old, a 9-year-old and a 1-year-old died in the crash. A 52-year-old man who was also in the SUV was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The news station reported that the 15-year-old driver had three other 15-year-olds in his car. The driver suffered serious injuries and the passengers had non-life-threatening injuries, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.