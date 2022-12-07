STUART, Fla. (WFLA) — A man accused of fatally shooting a Florida homeowners association president and her husband over HOA issues apologized after the incident, according to an arrest affidavit.

Detectives said Hugh Hootman shot his downstairs neighbors, Ginger and Henry Wallace, both 81.

According to an arrest report, the Hootmans left a community laundry door open. Henry Wallace allegedly cursed and yelled at Hootman’s wife, making her very upset, WPTV reported.

At the neighborhood mailbox, Hootman said he told Henry Wallace that he needed to

apologize to his wife. Hootman said Henry Wallace attempted to push past him to walk away.

Hootman then reached into his pocket and pulled out a handgun and shot Henry Wallace in the chest area, an arrest affidavit said.

Ginger Wallace came outside screaming, the report said. Investigators said Hootman shot her twice as she got closer to her husband’s body.

“I lost my temper,” Hootman told detectives.

Hootman said he then walked back upstairs and told his wife, “call the police. I just shot Henry and Ginger.”

“My husband just shot two people and I believe he killed them,” Hootman’s wife told 911 operators.

“There’s been an ongoing dispute,” she said in the 911 call. “The neighbor downstairs, just the other day, shouted at me and swore at me regarding the washer and dryer.”

After law enforcement officers arrived, Hootman told them, “So sorry, wish I could take it back.”

Detectives said Hootman also wrote an apology letter.

“I am very sorry,” Hootman wrote. “I was upset with [redacted] because he shouted and swore at my wife because I left the laundry door open when I used it so my neighbors could see it was in use. He would not apologize.”

Detectives said Hootman kept reiterating how upset he was that Henry Wallace yelled at his wife and would not apologize.

According to court documents, Hootman is charged with two counts of premeditated first-degree murder.