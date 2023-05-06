SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Winter Haven man and two Ohio residents were killed in a crash in Sumter County early Saturday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the collision happened along SR-471 near the Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve just before 4 a.m.

A sedan driven by a 42-year-old Winter Haven man veered into the opposite lane, south of South Grade Road. It collided “nearly head-on” with another sedan carrying three people from Lima, Ohio, according to FHP.

Both drivers died in the collision. Both passengers from the second vehicle were rushed to the hospital.

A 54-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. The other passenger, a 47-year-old man, survived the crash, but was seriously hurt.

Everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to FHP.