DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA – JANUARY 29: A Publix Food & Pharmacy sign outside of a store (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Ever wanted to have a glass of wine while shopping for groceries? Customers at certain Publix locations in Florida can do just that!

Publix Pours is a store feature where customers can enjoy various beverages, including wine, beer, coffee, and kombucha.

The program was first started at a Publix GreenWise Market in Tallahassee in 2018, but it has since expanded to all eight GreenWise markets and four traditional Publix locations in Florida.

These locations include Publix stores in Clermont, Orlando, Naples, Saint Augustine, and Ormond Beach.

According to a Publix spokesperson, more locations could offer Publix Pours in the future.