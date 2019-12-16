Window-washing Santa surprises kids at Orlando children’s hospital

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH)—The magic of Christmas was brought to children at Nemours Children’s Hospital in Orlando.

Santa and his Elves stopped by for a window washing surprise.

“To just bring a smile, bring that comfort and we just love it,” said the Elf media spokesperson for Santa Claus.

Since 2012 Santa, and his pals, have been visiting the children at Nemours Children’s Hospital in Orlando looking for smiles, and it has been working

“It’s kind of emotional seeing them here, bringing the other children’s spirits up for the holidays and just to get well in general,” said Josh Hochman, who watched Santa with Mica

It took Santa and the elves about an hour to clean the windows, and he even got a chance to check in with the some wishes, like that of Micah Simas Hochman who said he wants a Nerf gun.

Of course with Christmas around the corner Santa cannot stay. He has to go back to the North Pole to get ready for the big day.

“It’s awesome. We’ve been to this hospital for several different reasons with all of our kids and just to see this and that they take the time out to make the kids happy, experience this and stuff, it’s wonderful,” said Tiffany Estrada who watched Santa with Xavier.

When they are not making toys, Santa and his crew occasionally work for A-1 Orange Exterior Building Services in Orlando.

LATEST STORIES: