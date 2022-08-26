WIMAUMA, Fla (WFLA) — A Wimauma girl who was the sole survivor of a deadly car crash in Mexico a few months ago recently celebrated her 13th birthday.

Jasmin Cervantes-Garcia, her parents and grandparents were hit head-on in their pick-up truck by a charter bus.

She was taken to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, where she has made great strides in her recovery.

“She is a survivor for a reason, and we’re strong for her,” Cindy Garcia, Jasmin’s aunt, told WFLA last month. “It wasn’t easy losing four members at the same time.”

Jasmin was surrounded by her family to uplift her and celebrate her 13th birthday this week.

(Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital)

The party was held in the Child Life Activity Center at Johns Hopkins All Children’s. They celebrated with dancing and birthday cake.

As Jasmin continues to recover, the family is still asking for support and donations. If you would like to donate, you can by clicking here.