TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A U.S. appeals court recently ruled in favor of the Seminole Tribe in a battle over sports betting in Florida.

In court documents filed Monday, the court denied a request for a re-hearing of the case by Magic City Casino and Bonita Springs Poker Room, which were claiming a compact legalizing sports betting violated federal law.

Gary Bitner, a spokesperson for the Seminole Tribe, said the tribe is “pleased with the denial of the request for an en banc hearing,” but declined to say whether or not they would resume accepting bets.

Sports betting became legal in October 2021 under a gaming compact, which was signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and Marcellus Osceola Jr., chairman of the Seminole Tribe in April, and approved by lawmakers in May 2021.

According to the compact, bets made anywhere in Florida “using a mobile app or other electronic device, shall be deemed to be exclusively conducted by the tribe,” since they’re run through computer servers on tribal property.

Under the 30-year deal, the Seminoles agreed to pay the state $2.5 billion over a five-year period. Pari-mutuel facilities would get a 60% cut of profits generated by the marketing.

Magic City Casino and Bonita Springs Poker Room sued the U.S. Department of Interior for approving the compact, claiming it would harm their businesses and that it violated federal law.

A federal judge then blocked betting in the state, saying the compact did violate federal law. However, in June, an appeals court said the previous ruling was incorrect.