TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida wildlife photographer recently captured video of a sandhill crane hatching.

Photographer Ursula Dubrick captured the video in Melbourne on Feb. 20. She posted it to her YouTube page on Saturday.

The video shows the baby bird emerging from its egg in the sandhill crane nest, one wing first as mom and a second chick watch on.

Dubrick also posts photos to her website, including wolves, bears, and other wildlife, in addition to her YouTube page.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the sandhill crane is stage-designated as “threatened,” due to direct loss of habitat “due to wetland drainage or conversion of prairie for development or agricultural use.”