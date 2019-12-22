Wildlife officials issue warning after injured sea turtle has flipper amputated

(WPTV) – A sea turtle is recovering in South Florida after doctors amputated his fin.

A fisherman accidentally caught the turtle, named Peter Parker, and called the center. When the rescue workers found him, they discovered six hooks in his mouth and flippers.

The turtle also ingested more than 12 feet of fishing line which may be why he has Spider Man’s name.

Peter Parker’s left fin was so entangled in line, it had to be amputated.

Peter Parker is now swimming peacefully at the Gumbo Limbo Nature Center in Boca Raton.

Caitlin Bovery with the nature center said when fishermen catch a turtle, they often just cut the line.

“We know it can be a really panic-stricken moment when you hook a turtle, but it is okay, it is not your fault, you didn’t try to and you won’t get in trouble for trying to help,” Bovery said.

She also said the best thing to do is call Florida Fish and Wildlife or experts like the ones at Gumbo Limbo to help.

Peter Parker is expected to make a full recovery and eventually be released back into the ocean.

LATEST STORIES: