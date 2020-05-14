Wildfires shut stretch of Interstate 75 in southwest Florida

NAPLES, Fla. (WFLA/AP) — Officials say numerous wildfires, including fires of 2,500 and 1,500 acres in size, have shut down a section of Interstate 75 in southwest Florida.

The Florida Forest Service said two of wildfires broke out Wednesday afternoon in the Golden Gate vicinity of central Collier County, Florida, on the western edge of the Florida Everglades, and that the fires were boosted by high winds and extremely low humidity.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a toll section of I-75 known as Alligator Alley was shut down for about 20 miles.

(Source: Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services)

At 10 p.m. Wednesday night, the #22ndAveFire was estimated to be at 1,500 acres and was 0% contained. The #36thAveFire was estimated at 2,500 acres and was 0% contained.

The Naples Daily News reports that the Collier County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were coordinating voluntary evacuations in areas near the fires.

Information was not available on structures threatened or destroyed.

