TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hail and strong winds tore into a home in Four Corners, Florida Tuesday evening as severe thunderstorms drenched much of central Florida in some much-needed rain.

A video, posted by Twitter user @jjurik37, showed powerful winds and hail tear through a lanai protecting a pool underneath.

“Who says it doesn’t hail in Florida?” the user questioned in the video’s caption. “Broken windows, windshields, roof damage, screens.. WILD!”

According to the National Weather Service, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for parts of Four Corners, which is located near the borders of Lake, Orange, Osceola, and Polk counties.

On Tuesday, the weather service warned residents of the possibility of ping-pong ball-sized hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph. It also warned of damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles.