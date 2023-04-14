State Rep. Randy Fine's wife is hosting "an evening filled with sultry performers." There’s no mention of the event's excluding minors.

Video: Bill that would punish businesses that let kids into drag shows clears Florida Senate

Florida Rep. Randy Fine, a Republican, on Wednesday fervently defended a bill he’s sponsoring to criminalize “adult live performances” in front of children.

“If it means erasing a community because you have to target children, then damn right, we ought to do it,” he said on the floor of the state House.

Fine acknowledged that the legislation might criminalize the work of some of the state’s drag performers, many of whom have deep ties to the LGBTQ community. And if the bill becomes law, it might also criminalize the work of a Floridian he neglected to mention: his wife.

Rep. Randy Fine, R-Palm Bay, answers a question about his House Bill 3-C: Independent Special Districts in the House of Representatives Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. A companion bill, which could dissolve the special district for Disney, passed in the Senate and the House is scheduled to vote on that version Thursday. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)

Wendy Fine is co-hosting an annual gala Saturday, which she has previously performed in, to raise money for a children’s charity, Spring Forward for Autism, as the local news site The Space Coast Rocket first reported.

