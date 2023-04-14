Video: Bill that would punish businesses that let kids into drag shows clears Florida Senate
Florida Rep. Randy Fine, a Republican, on Wednesday fervently defended a bill he’s sponsoring to criminalize “adult live performances” in front of children.
“If it means erasing a community because you have to target children, then damn right, we ought to do it,” he said on the floor of the state House.
Fine acknowledged that the legislation might criminalize the work of some of the state’s drag performers, many of whom have deep ties to the LGBTQ community. And if the bill becomes law, it might also criminalize the work of a Floridian he neglected to mention: his wife.
Wendy Fine is co-hosting an annual gala Saturday, which she has previously performed in, to raise money for a children’s charity, Spring Forward for Autism, as the local news site The Space Coast Rocket first reported.
