Widow of Florida massacre victim elected to school board

FILE – In this Feb. 23, 2019 file photo, a bicyclist rides past a sign at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. A Florida grand jury looking into last year’s Parkland school shooting chided schools, law enforcement and other local jurisdictions over continued “turf wars” that could hamper the response to another crisis. In a report released overnight, the statewide grand jury said the continued squabbling and other “systemic” failures were urgent enough for it to speak out before its term. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The widow of a teacher killed in the 2018 Florida high school massacre has won election to that county’s school board.

Debra Hixon easily won election Tuesday to the nine-member Broward County school board. She is the widow of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School athletic director Chris Hixon, who was killed trying to rescue students.

She joins Lori Alhadeff, whose 14-year-old daughter Alyssa also died in the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting. Fourteen students and three staff members were killed.

Debra Hixon is a longtime educator and currently runs a maritime technology and marine science program at a suburban Fort Lauderdale high school.

LATEST FROM YOUR LOCAL ELECTION HEADQUARTERS: