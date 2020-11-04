Widow of Florida massacre victim elected to school board

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The widow of a teacher killed in the 2018 Florida high school massacre has won election to that county’s school board.
Debra Hixon easily won election Tuesday to the nine-member Broward County school board. She is the widow of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School athletic director Chris Hixon, who was killed trying to rescue students.
She joins Lori Alhadeff, whose 14-year-old daughter Alyssa also died in the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting. Fourteen students and three staff members were killed.
Debra Hixon is a longtime educator and currently runs a maritime technology and marine science program at a suburban Fort Lauderdale high school.
LATEST FROM YOUR LOCAL ELECTION HEADQUARTERS:
- Battleground Florida: What happens after Election Day?
- Election Results: Tampa Bay counties vote on six Florida amendments
- Election Results: Tampa Bay counties vote
- Tampa Bay sheriffs races: Gualtieri, Chronister re-elected, Citrus, Hardee results in
- Election 2020: What would a recount look like in Florida?
- Florida amendments: Results in for each proposed Florida amendments
- Hillsborough County school board: Nadia Combs unseats Steve Cona, all precincts in districts report results
- Florida legislature: Who will represent Tampa Bay in Tallahassee?
- LIVE ELECTION RESULTS: Florida too close to call in race for the White House
- Congressional races: Results in for each Tampa Bay U.S. House seat race