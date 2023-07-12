TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has directed the United States and the State of Florida flags to be flown at half-staff at various locations in honor of former Second Judicial Circuit Judge James “Jimmy” Hankinson.

Flags will be flown half-staff at the Leon County Courthouse in Tallahassee, the City Hall of Tallahassee, and the State Capitol in Tallahassee from sunrise to sunset on July 13.

Judge Hankinson passed away on July 6, 2023. He was 70 years old.

According to the Governor’s Office, Hankinson served as a judge for 18 years and was a lawyer for more than 40 years. He received his bachelor’s degree from Davidson College and his Juris Doctor from Florida State University College of Law.

Following law school, Hankinson began his career as a lawyer in Milton, Florida, before moving back to Tallahassee in 1981. From there, he was appointed as a Judge of the Second Judicial Circuit in 2002 by Gov. Jeb Bush. He also ended his legal career serving on the bench.

“Judge Hankinson will be remembered as a dedicated public servant, father, and friend,” the Governor’s Office said.