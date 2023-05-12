TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Flags will fly half-staff this upcoming Monday on the order of Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to a Friday announcement.

DeSantis made the order to honor Peace Officers Memorial Day, which honors law enforcement officers who died or became disabled in the line of duty. This came after a proclamation from President Joe Biden calling upon all governors to lower the flags on the day.

Peace Officers Memorial Day was signed into being in 1962 by President John F. Kennedy.

“On May 15, we pay tribute to these officers that have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the safety and freedoms of Floridians,” DeSantis wrote in his proclamation.

Flags at all local and state buildings will fly half-staff for the entire day.