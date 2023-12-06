TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has directed the United States and the State of Florida flags to be flown at half-staff at various locations on Thursday in honor of Pear Harbor Remembrance Day.

Flags will be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the Sunshine State.

On Dec. 7, 1941, over 2,000 American soldiers and civilians lost their lives, and over 1,000 were injured in the Japanese attack on the U.S. Naval base at Pear Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The attack was a surprise military strike by the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service just before 8 a.m. According to the Office of the Historian, the next day after the attack, the United States declared war on Japan and soon entered into a military alliance with China.

“We remember the lives lost on that fateful day and honor the brave veterans of World War II who fought for our great Nation,” the Governor’s Office said in a statement.