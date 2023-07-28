TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Officers are warning citizens about tinted plate covers on license plates that can cost you $116 in Florida.

The Flagler Beach Police Department said in a Facebook post, that it is against the law in Florida to use license plate covers, illuminated devices or any other substance that can interfere with the ability to see the details on the plate.

The Florida Statute states that a person may not alter the original appearance of a vehicle registration certificate, license plate, temporary license plate, mobile home sticker, or validation sticker issued for and assigned to a motor vehicle or mobile home, whether by mutilation, alteration, defacement, or change of color or in any other manner.

According to the law, a person can’t apply or attach a substance, reflective matter or illuminated material onto, or around any license plate.

This alteration can interfere with the legibility, visibility or detectability of the details on the license plate.