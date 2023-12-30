TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Newly obtained body camera footage uncovers how a Florida teen stabbed his mother to death back in October, NBC Affiliate WTVJ reports.

Derek Rosa, 13, was accused of stabbing his mother, 39-year-old Irina Garcia, in their Hialeah home. Chilling photos captured on a baby monitor showed the boy standing over his mother the night of the killing, as well as the bloody knife detectives say he used to kill her.

According to WTVJ, the release of the nearly eight-minute confession tape comes as the 13-year-old went before a judge for another court appearance on Thursday.

In the video, Rosa confessed to detectives how he stabbed his mother, describing the knife used and the moments after the attack when he reportedly “called his friend about what he did,” when he called 911, and more.

WTVJ said authorities redacted portions of the tape’s audio.

During questioning, a detective asked Rosa twice how he killed his mother – the first time, the 13-year-old avoided the question and asked to use the restroom. Rosa asked to stop the interview after the second time – and that’s where the tape ends, WTVJ said.

According to WTVJ, the police body camera footage was played in court a few weeks ago, with the public only hearing the audio. Only Rosa was allowed to watch.

While the video was playing in court, WTVJ’s cameras captured Rosa breaking down as he watched himself show police his bloody hands.

Rosa was arrested on Oct. 12. He’s being charged as an adult and is currently being held in the juvenile wing at the Metrowest Detention Center.