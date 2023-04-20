TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Good morning, Florida! Early Thursday morning, Florida residents were awoken by a loud alert on their phones.

Across the state, Floridians’ phones sounded off around 4:45 a.m. The loud sound, which is usually associated with an Amber Alert or sever weather, woke millions.

While the alert showed that it was simply just a test, residents are wondering why the alert went off so early.

When residents looked at their phones, the screen read: “TEST – This is a TEST of the Emergency Alert System. No action is required.”

At this time, it’s unclear what the exact reason for the noisy alert was, but rest assured, the alert was only a test.

No longer want to receive these alerts? Here are step-by-step instructions on how to disable the feature.

iPhone users:

Tap the Settings app to open it, then tap Notifications. Users need to scroll to the bottom of the screen and find the section that says “Government Alerts.” From there, move the sliders to off/white. Once off, users will no longer receive Amber, Emergency, Public Safety, or Test Alerts.

Android users:

On an Android device, open Settings, then tap Notifications. Find “Wireless emergency alerts” and select the alerts you want to receive.