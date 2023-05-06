TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Flags will be flown at half-staff in Florida on Sunday in honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis directed flags to be lowered on the 42nd observance of the annual day of remembrance.

“Each year, we honor the fallen firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice protecting their communities,” a memo from the governor’s office stated. “The National Fallen Firefighters Monument, located in Emmitsburg, Maryland, pays tribute to all of the valiant firefighters in the United States who have died in the line of duty.”

144 firefighters will be honored at this year’s memorial weekend, including three from Florida. Chris Allen of Hollywood Fire Rescue and Beach Safety, Dustin Schieber of the Seminole County Fire Department, and Eric Siena of Orange County Fire Rescue “will be remembered for their brave sacrifice and dedication to their communities,” the memo said.

Plant City firefighter Jimmy D. Riley Jr. was among five Florida firefighters honored at last year’s memorial service.

Both U.S. and State of Florida flags were directed to be flown at half-staff for the entire day on Sunday.