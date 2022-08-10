TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has directed the United States and the State of Florida flags to be flown at half-staff at various locations in honor of the former mayor of Boca Raton, Susan Whelchel.

Flags will be flown half-staff at the state capitol in Tallahassee, the Palm Beach County courthouse in West Palm Beach and at the City Hall of Boca Raton, from sunset to sundown on Aug. 11.

Mayor Whelchel passed away on Aug. 5. She was a resident of Boca Raton for 44 years.

Whelchel served as mayor of Boca Raton from 2008 to 2014. She previously served three terms as deputy major and vice-chairman of the community redevelopment agency.

She also served on the Palm Beach County school board for two years.