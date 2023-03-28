TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — President Joe Biden and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Tuesday at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida.

The White House issued the proclamation Tuesday “as a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on March 27, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee.”

Three children and three adults were killed at a small, private Christian school just south of downtown Nashville on Monday after a transgender shooter opened fire inside the building containing about 200 students, police said.

The victims were identified as Cynthia Peak, 61; Katherine Koonce, 60; Mike Hill, 61; and Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all age 9. Police officers also killed the shooter.

The flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on Friday, March 31, 2023.