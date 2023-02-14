TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Flags are at half-staff Tuesday, but not in observation of Valentine’s Day. February 14, 2023, marks the fifth anniversary of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

On this day in 2018, the 17 innocent lives of Alyssa Alhadeff, Scott Beigel, Martin Duque Anguiano, Nicholas Dworet, Aaron Feis, Jaime Guttenberg, Chris Hixon, Luke Hoyer, Cara Loughran, Gina Montalto, Joaquin Oliver, Alaina Petty, Meadow Pollack, Helena Ramsay, Alex Schachter, Carmen Schentrup, and Peter Wang were taken when a gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

“Students, teachers, and faculty showed great courage in the face of danger,” Governor Ron DeSantis said in a memorandum to lower the flags. “The sacrifices of these heroes, as well as the brave actions of first responders, will never be forgotten.”

To honor those lost in the shooting, the governor directed “the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.”

The governor also asked Floridians to pause for a moment of silence at 10:17 a.m.